Yamunanagar teachers booked, removed from protest site for flouting Covid norms

Hours after scores of protesting physical training instructors (PTI) and drawing teachers reached the residence of Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Tuesday, police removed them from the protest site and clamped an FIR against them allegedly for flouting Covid norms.

As per information, the teachers, who were agitating at the grain market, reached the residence of the minister at Shivpuri Colony at around 6:15am as part of their ‘prabhat pheri’ programme demanding reinstatement of 1,983 PTIs and 816 drawing teachers.

The PTIs have been protesting against the state government for almost a year now. As per reports, the Supreme Court in 2020 upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court quashing their appointment in schools.

One of the protesting teachers said, “We had gone to remind the minister that we have given an ultimatum to the government to reinstate us as per their poll promise, or face a fierce agitation as the farmers did.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it a security breach that allowed the protesters to reach near his residence, some even tried to sneak in.

“The minister has cleared earlier that the court has cancelled their appointment, the government cannot do anything,” a statement read.

Later in the evening, the protesters were removed from the agitation site in the presence of superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal and sub-divisional magistrate (Jagadhri) Sushil Kumar, after a warning to disperse. Police detained over a thousand teachers in buses and dislodged the arrangements on ground.

The SP said, “They were detained at the site and later released for flouting the government’s ban on protests, rallies, etc in view of rise in Covid cases.”

“In the morning incident, we have lodged an FIR at Jagadhri City police station against 17 named teachers and around 250 unknown ones for flouting the Covid norms,” Goyal added.

