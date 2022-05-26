Yasin Malik’s conviction: Many got relief today, but I am not at peace, says slain IAF officer’s wife
Reacting to the life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on Wednesday, Shalini Khanna, the wife of slain Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, said, “Though many people would have got relief today, but I am not at peace”.
Squadron Leader Khanna was among four Indian Air Force officials shot dead by car-borne militants of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, allegedly including Yasin Malik, on outskirts of Srinagar in January 1990.
“Many people would have got relief today, but not me. I am not at peace and there is no ceasefire by me. I have pledged to fight till last breath of mine for justice to my late husband Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna,” she said in her first reaction to Yasin Malik’s life sentence announced by a NIA court in Delhi in a terror-funding case.
“He has not been convicted in my husband’s case. The hearing is scheduled for July 12 and 13,” she added.
“I have already requested that there should be a precedent in this nation. There must be stringent law for treason, so that a message should go to the coming generation to stand for the nation,” she said.
When asked if she was confident of getting justice in her case, Shalini said, “Previous governments were responsible for the lax attitude. They didn’t want him to be convicted. Politics was at the play, but if the present government wants to stem the rot then it’s good for the nation.”
“I am 100% confident that other cases will be taken to logical conclusion and justice will be served,” she added.
“It’s been 32 years and four months since my husband was killed by this terrorist. I am hopeful of justice. I was in agony for over three decades, but now the wheels of justice have started rolling,” Shalini said.
On May 19, she had said, “Yasin Malik should be very grateful to the god that his karma is not carried forward.”
The 70-year-old has demanded that justice be delivered to her and Malik be sent to the gallows.
“Yasin Malik not only murdered squadron leader Ravi Khanna, but also killed my mother-in-law, my father-in-law and my mother. Childhood of my two small children was lost and our happiness was snatched away in a second. This terrorist turned our world upside down,” Shalini had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2019.
Squadron Leader Khanna was shot 27 times with AK assault rifle.
-
