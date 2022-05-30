Yasin Malik’s sentencing: 19 held for stone pelting, sloganeering so far

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested nine more persons for alleged anti-national sloganeering and stone pelting outside the house of Kashmiri separatist and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik in Maisuma on May 25 when he was sentenced to life in a terror-funding case.

The police said that 19 persons have so far been arrested in the case.

“Nineteen accused arrested so far (after proper identification) in relation to the arson, stone pelting, and sloganeering outside the house of Yasin Malik on May 25,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

The police have cautioned that subversive activities won’t be tolerated. “Youth is advised to stay away from such subversive activities. Such activities will never be tolerated at all, now or in future,” it said.

Protests had broken out outside Malik’s house on May 25 when a Delhi court awarded him a life sentence in a terror-funding case. The protesters raised slogans demanding his release and when some of the protesters tried to move towards Maisuma chowk, they clashed with security forces and pelted stones at the personnel, who fired tear smoke shells to disperse the crowd.

A day later, the police had said that they arrested 10 persons in the case.

The police had said that they were identifying the others while maintaining that a case has been registered.