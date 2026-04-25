Year on, civil hospital in Ludhiana runs without forensic expert

The city civil hospital has been functioning without a forensic expert for nearly a year, forcing doctors to depend on external institutions like Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) for taking opinion in complicated medico-legal cases, raising concerns over delays in critical investigations and patient care.

Absence of a trained forensic specialist has become a persistent operational gap for government hospitals. (HT File)

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Hospital officials said the absence of a trained forensic specialist has become a persistent operational gap for government hospitals across the state now, particularly in cases involving unnatural deaths, assault, poisoning, and other medico-legal complications where precise examination and documentation are crucial. In such situations, doctors often have to refer samples or seek expert guidance from DMC and CMC, adding to the turnaround time.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen acknowledged the challenge, stating that the hospital is facing regular difficulties due to the vacant post.

“We are facing problems because of the absence of a forensic expert. In complicated and emergency cases, expert opinion becomes necessary, and we have to reach out to other institutions,” he said.

He further pointed out that general medical practitioners are not trained to handle specialised forensic evaluations required in sensitive cases. “We are not experts in forensic science. There are certain critical situations where we cannot independently handle the case without a trained specialist,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors said the gap becomes more pronounced in emergency scenarios, where timely forensic input can significantly impact the course of treatment as well as legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors said the gap becomes more pronounced in emergency scenarios, where timely forensic input can significantly impact the course of treatment as well as legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delays in obtaining expert opinion can affect postmortem reports, injury assessments, and evidence documentation, key components in medico-legal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delays in obtaining expert opinion can affect postmortem reports, injury assessments, and evidence documentation, key components in medico-legal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to recruit forensic experts to strengthen the system. “We are pressing the government to hire forensic specialists across the state so that such gaps can be addressed effectively,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to recruit forensic experts to strengthen the system. “We are pressing the government to hire forensic specialists across the state so that such gaps can be addressed effectively,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Healthcare workers at the hospital said that while informal arrangements with nearby medical colleges help manage the situation to some extent, they are not a substitute for an in-house expert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthcare workers at the hospital said that while informal arrangements with nearby medical colleges help manage the situation to some extent, they are not a substitute for an in-house expert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Every time a complicated case comes, coordination and referrals take time. Having a dedicated forensic expert would streamline the entire process,” said a senior doctor requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every time a complicated case comes, coordination and referrals take time. Having a dedicated forensic expert would streamline the entire process,” said a senior doctor requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue has also raised questions about preparedness in government hospitals to handle the increasing volume of medico-legal cases.

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