...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Year on, civil hospital in Ludhiana runs without forensic expert

Government doctors seek expert guidance for medico-legal cases from DMC and CMC, adding to the turnaround time

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The city civil hospital has been functioning without a forensic expert for nearly a year, forcing doctors to depend on external institutions like Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC) for taking opinion in complicated medico-legal cases, raising concerns over delays in critical investigations and patient care.

Absence of a trained forensic specialist has become a persistent operational gap for government hospitals. (HT File)

Hospital officials said the absence of a trained forensic specialist has become a persistent operational gap for government hospitals across the state now, particularly in cases involving unnatural deaths, assault, poisoning, and other medico-legal complications where precise examination and documentation are crucial. In such situations, doctors often have to refer samples or seek expert guidance from DMC and CMC, adding to the turnaround time.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen acknowledged the challenge, stating that the hospital is facing regular difficulties due to the vacant post.

“We are facing problems because of the absence of a forensic expert. In complicated and emergency cases, expert opinion becomes necessary, and we have to reach out to other institutions,” he said.

He further pointed out that general medical practitioners are not trained to handle specialised forensic evaluations required in sensitive cases. “We are not experts in forensic science. There are certain critical situations where we cannot independently handle the case without a trained specialist,” he added.

The issue has also raised questions about preparedness in government hospitals to handle the increasing volume of medico-legal cases.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Year on, civil hospital in Ludhiana runs without forensic expert
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Year on, civil hospital in Ludhiana runs without forensic expert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.