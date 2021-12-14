Year on, toll plazas in Haryana resume operations at revised rates

Almost a year after the toll plazas located on highways in Haryana resumed operations on Monday with revised rates.

The toll companies resumed operations after the farmers protesting under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, ended their protest.

As per reports collected from different parts of the state, the toll plazas were reopened with revised rates in charges for heavy vehicle including buses, trucks, and multi-axle vehicles.

Last year, when operations were stopped at the toll plazas, ₹440 was charge from buses or trucks for one-way trip, while ₹660 was charged for a return trip or for multiple journeys within 24 hours. Now, ₹445 is being charged for single journey, and ₹665 for return trip within 24 hours, said a toll official.

The charges for multi-axle vehicles have also been increased from the earlier ₹705 to ₹715 for single trip and from ₹1,060 to ₹1,070 for multiple journeys within 24 hours.

The rates of monthly passes have also been increased for different categories of vehicles. However, there are no changes in the charges for light vehicles including cars, jeeps and vans. Officials said the rates have not revised due to the agitation and are based on the adjustment of annual wholesale price index.

Hundreds of farmers, led by local BKU (Charuni) leader Jagdip Aulakh, gathered at the Bastara toll plaza at NH-44 on Monday morning as the farmers reopened the toll services after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Workers and security staff also returned to their jobs after a year as most toll companies had sacked their employees after the farmers had opened the toll gates allowing free passage of vehicles. “It’s almost after a year that the toll services are being resumed and we have rejoined duty. It is good that the agitation has ended,” said a toll collector at the Bastara toll plaza.

The exact figures of losses to the toll plazas due to the farmers’ agitation are still not available but officials said the concessionaire of Bastara toll plaza on NH-44 is among the biggest sufferer as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had suffered a loss of around ₹1.20 crore per day due to free movement of vehicles from this toll plaza. Officials of the toll plaza said per day collection of Bastara toll remains around ₹1.20-1.30 crore as around 40,000 to 50,000 vehicle cross the toll plaza every day.

Nitish Malik, manager at the Dighal toll plaza on Rohtak-Jhajjar road, said the revised toll fee for cars is ₹45 (an increase of ₹5), buses and trucks is ₹160 ( ₹5 hike), multi-axle is ₹250 ( ₹10 hike) and oversize vehicles is ₹305 (a hike of ₹15) on one side.

“We have taken control of the toll plazas and these will become operational from December 15. Those not equipped with fast-tag will have to pay double the amount,” he added.

Similarly, the Shambhu toll plaza on Haryana-Punjab border resumed services after more than a year on Monday. Toll manager Arvind Chauhan said the traffic is moving smoothly but there are occasional snags during operations.

At Yamunanagar’s Milk Majra toll plaza, the services are expected to resume from Tuesday as the manager of the toll, Lokender Sharma, said they are yet to receive an official letter from their circle office and cleaning of toll apparatus is underway.

Officials said the toll fee of commercial vehicles of all categories have been raised as per yearly increase norms, while there has been change in fare of private vehicles. According to this, the light commercial vehicles (LCV) will have to pay ₹5 extra and heavy trucks ₹10 more, they added.

(With inputs from Rohtak and Ambala correspondents)