Young University Rankings 2022: IIT Ropar second in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, is second best in India, according to Young University Rankings 2022 released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday.

The rankings, launched in 2012, assess the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, the IIT, Ropar, ranked first in the country in the same rankings, but was outdone by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, this time.

With the overall score of 48.8, the IIT Ropar has secured the global rank of 81. Among various parameters, it has scored 99.7 in citation and 37.7 in industry income.

The institute had also ranked second in India in THE’s World University Rankings 2022 and was placed in the 351-400 slab at the global level. In THE Asia University Rankings 2021, it stood 55th.