Your cornerwala dhobi, the neighbourhood GPS

Whenever I drive past his shack at the bend of the road, the first thing that comes to mind are the lyrics of the popular song from the ’80s movie Shaan picturised on Mazhar Khan: “Aate jate hue main sab pe nazar rakhta hoon; Naam Abdul hai mera sab ki khabar rakhta hoon.”

You will find the shack at the end of a sector lane; alongside a busy road or at the corner of a park surrounded by houses. Early in the morning, he rings your doorbell to collect your precious office, work or party wear dresses to give them that ultimate finish and sheen that probably your foldable-portable-handy-light-as-a-feather domestic iron may fail to do. He is none other than your humble cornerwala dhobi.

Apart from taking your laundry/ironing load off your shoulders, this man also acts as the neighbourhood global positioning system (GPS). Often when one is at a loss while locating the residence of a friend or relative whose house one is visiting for the first time, the most reliable directions are inevitably provided by this man. Despite the fact that most cities have huge billboards with the map of the entire sector or locality displayed at a strategically vantage point, one prefers to rely on this man’s guidance whose kiosk not only seems accessible but also adds a humane touch to the evidently mechanical process.

You give him the house number and he’ll give you the particulars of the family along with the entreated directions. You give him a name: “Bhaiya, Sharma ji ka ghar kidhar padega?” And pat come the options, “Sharma ji who works in a bank or Sharma ji the teacher at the government school; the thin as a reed Sharma ji or the pot-bellied one; the bald one or the bespectacled one; the one who has two sons or two daughters; so on and so forth. Once you have chosen the identifiable features of the person you are trying to locate, he would give you the shortest route to your destination along with your expected time of arrival (ETA) at your destination. Do we really need a GPS when we have our own indigenous human GPS around?

Of course, there are certain limitations to this manual location detector for you may find him out of service on a rainy day and definitely not complying at night. But such limitations are also part of the mechanical device. You may lose network connectivity in certain pockets and many a time you may have to face an ordeal while following the shortest route predicted by the device. I remember once in Jaipur, while following the shortest route indicated by the GPS, we got stuck in a terrible jam in the middle of probably one of the busiest markets of the city.

Apart from giving accurate directions to your guests, this man’s shack acts as a prominent landmark. While providing directions to your guests, you tend to use his workplace as a significant milestone to turn from. The cornerwala dhobi is undeniably the North Star to all those navigating in the uncharted waters of a maze-like modern-day sea of concrete. He is our very own, manual GPS! sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an assistant professor of English at SD College, Ambala