Youth arrested for attacking elderly couple in Ambala Cantt
Police have arrested the youth who had attacked and robbed an elderly couple at their house in Ambala Cantonment’s Punjabi Mohalla on February 14.
“The accused, Manish Bajaj, 25, was arrested from Swastik Chowk in Ambala Cantt following a tip to the police after the release of his CCTV grab in the media on Tuesday,” said superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.
Addressing the media, inspector Naresh Kumar, in-charge of Ambala Cantt police station, said Bajaj was a resident of the Lal Kurti area. He will be presented before a court on Friday for police remand.
The accused had entered the house of Vijay Mehta and Anuja, both private tutors, and introduced himself as Mehta’s former student, who had attended his classes nine years ago.
He had then locked the gate of Mehta’s house from inside, thrown chilli powder in his wife’s eyes and started thrashing her.
He went on to demand ₹1 lakh and when Mehta refused, he attacked Anuja with a knife and hit Mehta on the forehead, before snatching ₹3,000 from his pocket, and his wife’s gold ornaments and mobile phone.
“It is true that he had attended Mehta’s tuitions, but he is not working with the railways in Meerut, as claimed. Rather he is an employee with a jeweller on Nicholson Road. He claims he attacked the couple due to some enmity. Further probe is on. The cash, jewellery and other belongings stolen by him will be recovered during his remand,” inspector Kumar said.
