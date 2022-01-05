Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth Cong chief opposes Moosewala as probable candidate from Mansa
chandigarh news

Youth Cong chief opposes Moosewala as probable candidate from Mansa

At a rally organised by former Mansa district youth Congress president Chuspinder Singh Chahal, Dhillon said a few party leaders have created dissidence by backing a novice person as the candidate
Punjab youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday cautioned the party leadership from fielding controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa assembly constituency.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA: Punjab youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday cautioned the party leadership from fielding controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa assembly constituency.

At a rally organised by former Mansa district youth Congress president Chuspinder Singh Chahal, Dhillon said a few party leaders have created dissidence by backing a novice person as the candidate. Dhillon said Chahal had been working for the last few years to strengthen the political base of the Congress in Mansa but now the name of the singer was being floated.

Moosewala, who has a huge following among the youth, was inducted into the party in December by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Sidhu.

“I appeal the screening committee to not to consider fielding Moosewala as it would discourage party activists. Unlike Moosewala, Chahal is associated with the party for the last several years,” said the head of the youth wing of the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP