Youth Cong chief opposes Moosewala as probable candidate from Mansa

BATHINDA: Punjab youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday cautioned the party leadership from fielding controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa assembly constituency.

At a rally organised by former Mansa district youth Congress president Chuspinder Singh Chahal, Dhillon said a few party leaders have created dissidence by backing a novice person as the candidate. Dhillon said Chahal had been working for the last few years to strengthen the political base of the Congress in Mansa but now the name of the singer was being floated.

Moosewala, who has a huge following among the youth, was inducted into the party in December by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Sidhu.

“I appeal the screening committee to not to consider fielding Moosewala as it would discourage party activists. Unlike Moosewala, Chahal is associated with the party for the last several years,” said the head of the youth wing of the Congress.