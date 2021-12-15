Youth Congress workers, cops clash near Himachal Vidhan Sabha

A clash broke out between Youth Congress workers and police at Zoravar Stadium near Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex in Dharmshala on Tuesday.

The Youth Congress workers, were protesting over inflation, unemployment, old pension scheme, police pay band, policy for outsourced employees and issue of piecemeal workers, and were proceeding to gherao the assembly.

The cops, however, stopped them, resulting in a clash during which several police personnel and Youth Congress workers received minor injuries.

A female cop suffered shoulder injuries and was rushed to the hospital while Youth Congress’ state working president Yadopati Thakur also fainted.

Later, the protestors sat on dharna near the barricades put up by the police and demanded that a minister should come to listen to their demands.

After this, Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal reached the spot and listened to the protesters. The Youth Congress workers also submitted a memorandum to the government through DC. After the assurance from the DC, the Youth Congress ended the protest. Youth Congress state president Nigam Bhandari said that they were peacefully protesting against inflation, unemployment, old pension when police resorted to cane-charge.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnohotri raised the issue in the House and demanded strict action against officials responsible for cane-charge on the protesting Youth Congress workers.

On this, Speaker Vipin Parmar said that he was collecting information in this regard.