Youth dies in Turkey: Family protests in Kurukshetra

Hundreds of residents of Barna village in Kurukshetra district on Thursday held a protest demanding action against three agents accusing him of murder of a youth in Turkey.

The protesters alleged that the accused had promised to send deceased Vicky Singh (22) to Germany and took ₹14 lakh. But he was stuck in Turkey for the past seven month and now, the agent was demanding more money to send him to Germany from Turkey.

They alleged that as they were unable to give more money, he was killed in Turkey. The protesters were carrying his body and were demanding that postmortem should be conducted by a medical board to ascertain the cause of death and action be taken against the people involved in the murder.

After a high drama of nearly two hours, Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel and SDM Narender Malik reached to pacify the protesters.

Following an assurance of investigation by a special investigation team and action as per the findings of the investigation, they ended the protest. The ASP said police will make efforts to recover money they had paid to the agents.