Youth dies in Turkey: Family protests in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of residents of Barna village in Kurukshetra district on Thursday held a protest demanding action against three agents accusing him of murder of a youth in Turkey.
The protesters alleged that the accused had promised to send deceased Vicky Singh (22) to Germany and took ₹14 lakh. But he was stuck in Turkey for the past seven month and now, the agent was demanding more money to send him to Germany from Turkey.
They alleged that as they were unable to give more money, he was killed in Turkey. The protesters were carrying his body and were demanding that postmortem should be conducted by a medical board to ascertain the cause of death and action be taken against the people involved in the murder.
After a high drama of nearly two hours, Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel and SDM Narender Malik reached to pacify the protesters.
Following an assurance of investigation by a special investigation team and action as per the findings of the investigation, they ended the protest. The ASP said police will make efforts to recover money they had paid to the agents.
-
Session on ‘Indian perspectives, challenges and opportunities’ held at SPPU
Renewable energy resources like biomass, solar, wind, tidal and hydro energy are the need of the hour. By 2030 the requirement of food will be 70% more, water requirement will increase by 30% and energy requirement by 45 %. Mhaisekar was speaking at one of the sessions on 'Indian Perspectives, Challenges and Opportunities in the 'Indo Nordic Circular Economy and Bio-Economy Workshop' held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday.
-
Traffic snarls at Chandni chowk irk commuters
PUNE Chandni chowk was an abyss. The situation is terrible claim daily commuters. Earlier, if one had to cover the 12-km distance between Chandni chowk to Radha chowk, Baner it would take 23 mins, now it takes 50 mins. Generally, vehicles slow down from Navle bridge and situation remains same till Bhumkar chowk. Traffic police has allowed traffic movement from Chandni chowk to Kothrud. Barricades are also removed while turning from Chandni chowk to Bavdhan.
-
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases.
-
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
-
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
