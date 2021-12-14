Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youth, minor girl who snatched cab in Khuda Ali Sher surrender before Rajasthan court

Published on Dec 14, 2021
Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh

Two days after a youth and girl allegedly stabbed a cab driver and fled with his vehicle on Khuda Ali Sher-Saketri road, the duo surrendered before a court in Rajasthan.

Sources in the police said the girl involved is a minor and youth, whose name has been withheld by the police, had kidnapped her from Rajasthan. A case against him has already been registered by the minor’s family, cops added. Police have also recovered the robbed cab from Shimla.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “The duo has surrendered before the court. We will be bringing them on production warrant.”

The cab driver, Rajat Mehta, hailing from Patiala and working with Uber, had alleged that a man and girl had driven off with his Alto car after stabbing him near Forest Hill gate on Khuda-Ali-Sher-Saketri road on December 11.

Mehta had told the police that he had picked up the accused from Sector 43. The accused told him they wanted to go to Kansal. While they were in Khuda Ali Sher, the accused stabbed the driver while the girl bit him before throwing him out of the vehicle.

Mehta was rushed for treatment to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where his condition is said to be stable. Police have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh.

