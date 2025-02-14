Menu Explore
Youth’s charred body found near Sector 39 grain market in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Chandigarh Police recovered slippers and other belongings, which were handed over to the CFSL for forensic analysis

A young man’s charred body was found near the grain market in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, believed to be between 28 and 30 years old, has not been ascertained yet. (iStock)
The identity of the deceased, believed to be between 28 and 30 years old, has not been ascertained yet.

The identity of the deceased, believed to be between 28 and 30 years old, has not been ascertained yet.

As soon as Chandigarh Police received information about the body, a police team rushed to the scene, along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), dog squad, district crime cell and crime branch. Police secured the area and initiated investigation after taking possession of the charred body.

Police recovered slippers and other belongings, which were handed over to the CFSL for forensic analysis.

Cops suspect the victim was murdered before being set on fire. They are looking into missing person complaints lodged in nearby police stations. The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death before initiating legal action.

