11 vehicles challaned for dangerous driving in Chandigarh

Three days after some youths were spotted hanging out of car windows and standing through sunroofs while driving on Madhya Marg, the Chandigarh Traffic Police issued challans to all 11 vehicles on Thursday.

The vehicles were sporting stickers of student parties of Panjab University and moving from PGIMER Chowk to GMSH-16 light point, as per police.

“The vehicles were identified through CCTV cameras and all 11 were issued e-challans for carrying a person on the car bonnet, outside the body of the vehicle and dangerous driving,” traffic police said in a press statement.

Police said as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the licences of the accused drivers might be seized, besides heavy fine after imposition of more sections.