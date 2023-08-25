News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 vehicles challaned for dangerous driving in Chandigarh

11 vehicles challaned for dangerous driving in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 25, 2023 01:43 PM IST

The vehicles were sporting stickers of student parties of Panjab University and moving from PGIMER Chowk to GMSH-16 light point, as per Chandigarh police.

Three days after some youths were spotted hanging out of car windows and standing through sunroofs while driving on Madhya Marg, the Chandigarh Traffic Police issued challans to all 11 vehicles on Thursday.

The vehicles were sporting stickers of student parties of Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)
The vehicles were sporting stickers of student parties of Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)

The vehicles were sporting stickers of student parties of Panjab University and moving from PGIMER Chowk to GMSH-16 light point, as per police.

“The vehicles were identified through CCTV cameras and all 11 were issued e-challans for carrying a person on the car bonnet, outside the body of the vehicle and dangerous driving,” traffic police said in a press statement.

Police said as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the licences of the accused drivers might be seized, besides heavy fine after imposition of more sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out