YouTuber Bhana Sidhu gets bail in extortion case

Almost 14 days after Mohali police arrested YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu, alias Bhana Sidhu, for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm in Phase 5 here; a local court granted him bail against ₹50,000 bail bond.

The court also issued his release warrant. Sidhu, who is said to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, was arrested by Mohali police on January 29 after he was brought here from Patiala jail on a production warrant.

Police had also booked his brother Amna Sidhu in the case following the complaint of Paramjit Singh of Dhuri, Sangrur.

The complainant, who runs an immigration company under the name ‘Highrise Immigration Consultants’ in Phase 5 and in his hometown, alleged that both the accused had been repeatedly calling him for the past two months for extortion.

“They were repeatedly threatening me and said they would not let me work in Mohali if I didn’t fulfil their extortion demand. They are pressuring me to pay them every week if I have to run my business in Mohali. They claimed that other immigration firms have agreed to pay them and if I don’t agree, they would come to my house and harm me,” Paramjit said in his complaint.

He added that he received threat calls from different unknown numbers.

The accused were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 387 (whoever in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 1 police station.