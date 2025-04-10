Yudh Nashian Virudh: Jalandhar range police registers 598 cases, arrests 804 peddlers in past three months

As many as 598 FIRs under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered and 804 drug peddlers arrested in the past three months by Jalandhar range police comprising Jalandhar rural, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala district. Representational image

Revealing this at a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Naveen Singla said in the past three months cops have seized 7.4kg of heroin, 411 kg of poppy husk, 6.9kg of opium and 59,129 drug capsules and tablets in the districts falling under Jalandhar range jurisdiction.

Singla added that under 68F (Seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the NDPS Act, as many as 13 cases involving property worth ₹4.17 crore including ₹2.31crore in Kapurthala, ₹1.01 crore in Hoshiarpur and ₹84.5 lakh in Jalandhar have been sent to competent authority for further action.

“In the past three months, property worth ₹1.61 crore was attached in the past three months,” Singla said.

He added the district police under the Jalandhar range had held 1,499 public meetings across different areas and efforts were made to bring 54 drug addicts into the mainstream.

Singla said following the grenade attack at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, security has been beefed up across the Jalandhar range.

“For this, the night domination exercise was led by Hoshairpur SSP Sandeep Malik, Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora and Jalandhar rural SSP Harvinder Virk was carried out on Tuesday. Around 850 police personnel were deployed at around 70 special check posts set up across these districts,” he said.