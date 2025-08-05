Search
Zira girl dies in road accident in Canada

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:20 am IST

17-year-old Manbir had relocated to Brampton, Canada, in March 2023 to pursue higher education, she was preparing to apply for a work permit after completing her studies, says family

A wave of grief has engulfed Botiya Wala village in Zira following the death of a 17-year-old girl, Manbir Kaur Dhillon, in a fatal road accident in Canada on Sunday.

The cremation is scheduled to take place in Brampton.
Manbir, who had relocated to Brampton, Canada, in March 2023 to pursue higher education, was reportedly preparing to apply for a work permit after completing her studies. Her father, Sartaj Singh Dhillon, revealed that she had aspirations to support her family and build a bright future abroad.

The news of her untimely death has deeply shaken her family and the local community. Her cremation is scheduled to take place in Brampton. Several political and social leaders have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

