Zirakpur: Cash, valuables stolen from car after smashing window

Cash and valuables were stolen from a car parked outside a dhaba in Zirakpur after breaking its window. In his complaint, Aditya Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 48, Chandigarh, told the police that he was in Zirakpur for work and had stopped for dinner at Pappi Dhaba on Patiala Road. When he came out at around midnight, he found that the rear window was broken and ₹76,000, a laptop and his pen drive were stolen. The stone which was used to break the window was lying on the back seat. A theft case was registered at Zirakpur police station.

Theft attempt foiled

A resident of Zirakpur foiled a theft attempt after he found a man trying to steal valuables from his car after breaking its window.

The complainant, Chander Ashish, said that he had gone to Sethi dhaba for dinner and when he came out after about an hour, he found that a man was trying to steal valuables from his car after breaking its window. The accused fled on seeing him. A case was registered at Zirakpur police station.

Police raise awareness on cyber crime

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh Police, as part of its community outreach initiative, visited four government schools to create awareness about online hygiene. Around 400 students and teachers of Classes 5 to 12 attended the awareness programmes.

Dev Samaj College gets ‘A’ grade from NAAC

Dev Samaj College for Women (DSCW), Sector 45, has been re-accredited with ‘A’ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college has attained this grade consecutively for the third cycle.

PU faculty to present research papers in USA

Dr JS Sehrawat, assistant professor at department of anthropology, Panjab University (PU), will present his research papers at the 74th annual scientific meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) in Seattle, USA. The conference will be held at the Washington State Convention Centre from February 21 to 25.

Vasu wins essay contest on human values

Vasu Garg of Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram, Shreya Kumari of Patna Women’s College and Ankur Mahajan of KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, were on Saturday declared winners of the first three positions, respectively, in the pan-India essay competition on Human Values in Present Day Organisations. Fifty-eight entries were received for the competition, organised recently by Spandan, an NGO founded by behavioural scientist Dr GP Rao.

