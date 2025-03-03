Zirakpur murder: Accused remain at large despite identification

Two days after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of men in Zirakpur, the accused remain out of police grasp despite being identified. According to Goldy’s statement to the police, when they reached VIP Road, they saw six to seven men assaulting another person. (iStock)

Police have booked eight individuals in the case and are conducting raids at various locations that could be their possible hideouts, including Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, to apprehend them.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bansal from Gidderbaha, Punjab, was residing in a residential society in Zirakpur.

On February 28, around 11.15 pm, Bansal went out to have pizza with his two flatmates, Goldy, who also hails from Gidderbaha, and Rahul Charaya, a resident of Muktsar Sahib.

According to Goldy’s statement to police, when they reached VIP Road, they saw six to seven men assaulting an individual.

As they attempted to intervene, the group dragged Bansal from the back seat of the car and stabbed him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons, the complainant said in the statement.

Bansal was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators said Kala, a former flatmate of the victim who also hails from Gidderbaha, had called Goldy informing him about his brawl with some men.