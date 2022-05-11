Zirakpur naib tehsildar suspended for registering illegal colonies

Harminder Singh, the naib tehsildar of Zirakpur revenue department, was on Tuesday suspended for executing illegal land registries of unauthorised colonies.

The suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab.

Aggarwal said multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil and executing land registries of illegal colonies, following which an inquiry was conducted. The probe report indicted the official, following which he was suspended.