chandigarh news

Zirakpur naib tehsildar suspended for registering illegal colonies

The naib tehsildar’s suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab
Multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Harminder Singh, the naib tehsildar of Zirakpur revenue department, was on Tuesday suspended for executing illegal land registries of unauthorised colonies.

The suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab.

Aggarwal said multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil and executing land registries of illegal colonies, following which an inquiry was conducted. The probe report indicted the official, following which he was suspended.

