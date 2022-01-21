Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Zirakpur police bust gang of robbers with arrest of two

Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of two men on Thursday and recovered electric goods worth 20 lakh and 1.5 lakh in cash from them.

The accused have been identified as Sonu of Himmatgarh village of Zirakpur and Neeraj of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Their accomplice, Shiva of Haryana, is yet to arrested.

Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police, Harjinder Singh said that a special team led by Baltana checkpost head sub-inspector Balwinder Singh busted the gang. He added that the gang had stolen expensive mobile phones and other electronic goods from a showroom in Baltana area of Zirakpur on December 29 last year. The case was registered against them based on the statement of Sumit Goyal, owner of the showroom.

He added that Shiva will be arrested soon as police teams are already pursuing him. Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that the accused were produced in court and sent to one day in police custody.

