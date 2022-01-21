Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur police bust gang of robbers with arrest of two
chandigarh news

Zirakpur police bust gang of robbers with arrest of two

The Zirakpur police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of two men on Thursday and recovered electric goods worth 20 lakh and 1.5 lakh in cash from them
The Zirakpur police arrested the men for robbing an electronics store. (Representative image)
The Zirakpur police arrested the men for robbing an electronics store. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of two men on Thursday and recovered electric goods worth 20 lakh and 1.5 lakh in cash from them.

The accused have been identified as Sonu of Himmatgarh village of Zirakpur and Neeraj of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Their accomplice, Shiva of Haryana, is yet to arrested.

Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police, Harjinder Singh said that a special team led by Baltana checkpost head sub-inspector Balwinder Singh busted the gang. He added that the gang had stolen expensive mobile phones and other electronic goods from a showroom in Baltana area of Zirakpur on December 29 last year. The case was registered against them based on the statement of Sumit Goyal, owner of the showroom.

He added that Shiva will be arrested soon as police teams are already pursuing him. Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that the accused were produced in court and sent to one day in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out