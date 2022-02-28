Zirakpur realtor arrested for kidnapping workmate, snatching jewellery, cash

A Zirakpur-based property dealer has been arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his workmate with his three accomplices, and snatching jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh and ₹40,000 in cash.

The accused, Ravinder Kumar, 41, was arrested from his residence in Zirakpur on Sunday, while his three accomplices remain at large.

While the victim, Navreet Singh, was attacked on January 21, his wife, Baljeet Kaur, filed a complaint through the public window only recently.

In the complaint, she stated Kumar and Singh both dealt in realty and were known to each other.

On January 21, Kumar called her husband over to show him some property. They drove to different places in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, before Kumar and his three aides took Singh in another car, and threatened and beat him up.

Demanding money, they made Singh call his wife and threatened her with dire consequences if she didn’t show up soon. They called Kaur near a jeweller in Sector 23, where they snatched her jewellery and ₹40,000 in cash, handed off her husband and fled.

Investigating into the matter, police officials said there appeared to be more to the matter than what was in the complaint.

They said probe had revealed that Kumar had lent Singh a few lakhs and needed the money back to travel abroad, for which he had been pursuing the latter.

But all sides of the matter were being looked into and the main accused, Ravinder Kumar, had been arrested, they added.

At the time of filing of this report, the accused was yet to be presented before a court, but police said they will seek two-day remand to identify the other accused involved in the case. Police weren’t able to confirm why the complaint was filed late even as the incident took place in January.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

