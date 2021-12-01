Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur stinks as sanitation workers’ strike enters Day 2
chandigarh news

Zirakpur stinks as sanitation workers’ strike enters Day 2

Sanitation workers locked the gate of Zirakpur MC and did not allow the corporation vehicle to pick up garbage from collection points
Due to sanitation workers’ strike in Zirakpur, garbage has piled up on roads and outside Sehaj Safai Kendras. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the strike of sanitation workers and sewer men under the banner of the Municipal Council Employees Sweepers Union (ETCU) entering the second day in Zirakpur on Tuesday, heaps of garbage can be seen in various localities of the city.

Due to the strike, garbage has already piled up on roads and outside the Sehaj Safai Kendras. To press for their demands, the protesters on Tuesday locked the gate of the Zirakpur municipal corporation (MC) and did not allow the MC vehicle to pick up the garbage from collection points.

The protesters wanted the state government to do away with the clause which stated that for regularising contractual employees they should have a domicile of Punjab. They said most of the employees, who were working with the Zirakpur MC for the past two decades, were from Panchkula.

Sweepers’ union president Pradeep Sood and office president Ravinderpal Singh while addressing the protesting workers said if their demand were not fulfilled, they would intensify the protest. “We have been requesting the civic body to regularise the contractual employees, but nothing has been done,” they said.

RELATED STORIES

Joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary said the entire city was stinking and officials concerned were not doing anything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP