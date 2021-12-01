Zirakpur stinks as sanitation workers’ strike enters Day 2

With the strike of sanitation workers and sewer men under the banner of the Municipal Council Employees Sweepers Union (ETCU) entering the second day in Zirakpur on Tuesday, heaps of garbage can be seen in various localities of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the strike, garbage has already piled up on roads and outside the Sehaj Safai Kendras. To press for their demands, the protesters on Tuesday locked the gate of the Zirakpur municipal corporation (MC) and did not allow the MC vehicle to pick up the garbage from collection points.

The protesters wanted the state government to do away with the clause which stated that for regularising contractual employees they should have a domicile of Punjab. They said most of the employees, who were working with the Zirakpur MC for the past two decades, were from Panchkula.

Sweepers’ union president Pradeep Sood and office president Ravinderpal Singh while addressing the protesting workers said if their demand were not fulfilled, they would intensify the protest. “We have been requesting the civic body to regularise the contractual employees, but nothing has been done,” they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary said the entire city was stinking and officials concerned were not doing anything.