Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count goes past 500 for 1st time

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:26 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 500 mark for the first time in the tricity, with 526 people testing positive for the virus while nine others succumbing to it on Tuesday.

While Panchkula, too, recorded its steepest surge with 179 cases, Chandigarh and Mohali reported 204 and 163 infections, respectively.

The tricity had recorded the previous biggest spike on August 29 with 467 cases, when Chandigarh has seen the record surge of 262. The total number of infections has now risen to 10, 892, of which 3,740 (34%) are active. The death toll stands at 165.

204 +ve in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Covid tally rose to 4,550 with 204 cases on Tuesday, while one death took the toll to 57.

The deceased was a 76-year-old man from Ram Darbar, who suffered from hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease as well.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Hallomajra, who was hospitalised on August 25 and tested positive after death has been added to the infection tally but not to the toll. “Other details are awaited, “ the UT health department said.

As many as 1,939 cases remain active in the city, while 2,551 patients have been cured so far.

5 more die in Mohali

Five more people lost their life to coronavirus while 163 others, including a revenue official from Zirakpur, tested positive in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections and death toll in the district to 3,933 and 85, respectively.

All those who died had comorbidities, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. They include an 89-year-old man from Gharuan and a 41-year-old man from Sector 68, who were suffering from hypertension.

A 65-year-old man from Lalru who was suffering from heart disease also succumbed besides a Kharar woman, aged 51, who had diabetes, and a 65-year-old woman from Phase 1, who had both diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, Zirakpur naib tehsildar Varinderpal Dhoot has tested positive for Covid-19 and advised home quarantine. “We will take samples of his family members on Wednesday,” said Dr Singh.

Among the fresh cases, 72 are from Mohali city, 36 from Gharuan, 19 from Dhakoli, 18 from Kharar and the remaining are spread across the district. The number of those cured has reached 2,139, with 86 more being discharged on Tuesday. The active case count stands at 1,709.

Steepest surge in P’kula

Three more deaths took the Covid toll to 23 in Panchkula district on Tuesday. The district also reported 179 fresh cases, seven more than the previous highest single-day spike of 172 on August 26.

Those who died have been identified as a 64-year-old man from Sector 20, 54-year-old man from Sector 19 and 66-year-old woman from Pinjore.

The total number of infections has climbed to 2,409, of which 922 are active. While 1,464 people have been cured, reports of 176 are awaited and 45 positive persons are being traced.