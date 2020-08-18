Charge only tuition fee, govt warns private schools

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:51 IST

New Delhi: The directorate of education’s (DoE) north-west district zonal office on Tuesday directed all private schools under its jurisdiction not to charge fee under any component other than tuition in accordance with the directorate’s April 18 order.

The DoE had issued an order on April 18, saying private schools can charge only tuition fees during the “lockdown period”.

“Annual and development charges can be charged from parents on a pro rata basis, only on a monthly basis after the completion of the lockdown,” the notice stated.

The DoE had warned schools against any fee hike without the government’s permission.

On July 2, HT had reported that a private schools’ association had written to the Delhi government, saying that they were free to charge annual and development charges, besides tuition fees, from July since the lockdown is over.

A senior official at DoE’s private school branch, who wished not to be named, said, “The DoE is in receipt of many such complaints against schools. We have compiled the complaints and transferred them to respective zonal offices for further action. The department is taking all these complaints seriously and our April 18 order is effective since schools are still physically shut.”

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the office of DoE zone 13 said, “As the co-curricular activities, sports activities, transportation and other development-related activities are almost nil due to the closure of the schools, these charges cannot be taken from parents/students. It’s been mentioned in this order that no fee except tuition fee will be charged from parents during the lockdown period. An annual and development fee can be changed from parents only on monthly basis after completing the lockdown period.”

SK Bhattacharya, president of The Action Committee of Private Unaided Recognised Schools -- a body representing 400 schools -- said, “We had already informed the government and DoE that their April 18 order mentions that the schools cannot charge any other component during the lockdown. But now the process of unlocking has started, the schools in accordance with the order are free to charge annual fees and development charges on a pro rata basis now.”

Aprajitha Gautam, president of Delhi Parents Association, said, “The DoE should take action against schools charging fees under other components despite directions. So many parents have been forced to pay full fees by schools amid the lockdown and DoE is not taking any action. These orders won’t do any good till action is taken.”