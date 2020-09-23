Chased by public after stealing piglets, thieves drive car on railway track for 2km, bring train to a halt

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:28 IST

It was high drama at the industrial area in Kavi Nagar on Wednesday afternoon involving the most unlikeliest of parties -- two piglets, two alleged thieves, a stolen car being driven on the railway tracks, an irate group of public giving chase and an express train bound for Delhi that was forced to halt.

In the melee, one of the suspects escaped and so did the piglets. The other suspect was caught and handed over to the police.

According to the police, the suspects, who had allegedly stolen two piglets, when chased by the public in Razapur locality, drove their car onto the railway tracks and kept going for about 2km in a bid to escape the crowd. An express train approaching on the same track, on spotting a car being driven on the tracks, came to a halt to avert a collision.

The Ghaziabad police said the car was later removed from the tracks and one of the men, Vijay Valmiki, arrested for theft. The car he was driving was found to be stolen from Haryana, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30pm, police said. Valmiki and his accomplice allegedly fled in their car after snatching two piglets from a locality near Razapur, but public spotted them and gave chase.

“The Swift Dzire sped into an industrial area nearby on spotting the crowd giving chase. When they could not find any way to move out of the industrial area, they drove the car onto the railway tracks and kept going on the tracks (Ghaziabad-Hapur line) for about 2km,” said Bhairav Kumar Jha, a member of the police’s digital volunteer force who works in the industrial area.

“A train was also coming from Hapur and when the train driver saw the car on the tracks, he slowed down and stopped the train. In the meanwhile, the public stopped the car, nabbed one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. The other car occupant fled the spot. In all the commotion, the piglets also escaped and could not be traced,” Jha said.

“The train which was stopped was the Awadh Assam Express, which was bound for Delhi. It stopped for about seven to eight minutes at the spot and later arrived at Ghaziabad railway station,” said Ashok Sisodia, inspector from government railway police (Ghaziabad).

Police said Valmiki is a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. “The other suspect will be traced soon. They had stolen the piglets from a small hamlet in Razapur and drove the vehicle onto the railway tracks. During questioning, we found that the Swift Dzire was stolen from Haryana. We have booked him for theft. We have also informed railway police about the incident,” said Nagendra Chobe, SHO, Kavi Nagar police station.