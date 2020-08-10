e-paper
Home / Cities / Cheema pays surprise visit to covid ward at Faridkot medical college

Cheema pays surprise visit to covid ward at Faridkot medical college

Cheema, accompanied by Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, donned personal protective equipment (PPE) kit as they stepped into the covid ward

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema(HT File )
         

Faridkot Leader of opposition (LoP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday paid a surprise visit to covid-19 wards at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. His visit came after complaints of negligence in treatment. Cheema, accompanied by Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, donned a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit as they stepped into the covid ward. They both also spoke to patients to know their well-being.

“During my visit, I found that the arrangements at the Faridkot medical college and its covid wards are not up to the mark. There was no cleanliness and even the covid wards dirty,” he told the media.

He claimed that only interns and nurses were performing their duties in the medical college, while senior doctors did not even go inside the wards to check covid patients. People are also purchasing medicine from outside at higher rates, the hospital store does not have theses.

“I have visited Patiala and Amritsar government medical colleges and other government hospitals across the state over the past month. Even as cases are increasing every day, unfortunately, the state is not prepared at all to control the spike. The Congress government has failed to provide proper treatment to patients now, what will happen when cases will further increase,” he added. He also sought a vigilance probe into the death of an Abohar professor Parvinder Kamboj due to medical negligence of covid staff.

