Chennai, A Chennai policeman on night patrol stoked a controversy with his “harassment” remark at a woman feeding scores of stray dogs at Thiruvanmiyur beach and he reportedly snatched her mobile for recording the altercation between the two, but later returned the handset. Chennai cop triggers controversy with ‘harassment’ remark at woman feeding stray dogs on beach

Though the police department is yet to react to the incident of purported rude behaviour of the policeman, the video on the heated argument between the cop who identified himself as Karthik and the woman at whom he yelled went viral on social media.

The constable, on night rounds at the Thiruvanmiyur beach, rebuked a woman and her aunt for feeding stray dogs which caused menace in the area and curtly asked them to go home. However, the woman could be heard asking him what his concern was if they fed 30 to 40 stray dogs on the beach.

He advised the women to avoid feeding the stray for four days and thus prevent the canines from visiting the area.

But taking exception, the woman insisted that it was her prerogative to feed stray dogs late at night and said his admonition amounted to harassment. At this, the cop remarks “harassment happens if you step out at midnight and roam around.” However, the woman asked him to repeat his remark and he reiterated it.

She is heard uttering “are you police?” and the cop shot back asking her “are you public?”

Then he snatched her mobile and asked her to obtain it at the police station.

It may be noted that stray dogs are causing a lot of nuisance on the streets, often chasing road users. The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities have announced the sterilisation of dogs.

