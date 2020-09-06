Child marriage of 15-year-old girl stopped in Vasai, Child Welfare Committee to observe minor for 3 years

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:40 IST

Waliv police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Palghar district, prevented the marriage of a 15-year-old girl with a 21-year-old man on September 4.

Advocate Sharda Shinde, president, CWC, Palghar, said, “We got information that the minor was to get married to the 21-year-old man at her residence. The sangeet had already taken place on September 3.”

Waliv police and CWC members reached the venue in time as the wedding was stopped.

“We counselled the girl’s parents and informed them that it is a crime to get a minor girl married. Waliv police gave them a warning as well. As the wedding did not take place, police did not book the parents under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. CWC will monitor the girl and her family for three years and see to that she does not get married before she completes 18 years of age, as per the Indian law. If we find them guilty of not following the rule, the police will book them under the Child Marriage Act,” said Shinde.