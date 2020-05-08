City residents throng Bhiwandi villages for liquor

cities

After the municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) refused to allow liquor shops to remain open, residents of Thane and Kalyan are thronging shops in Bhiwandi rural.

Liquor shops opened in these villages on Monday. As the other municipal corporations did a U-turn on the decision, the gram panchayats have not passed any such order.

But most shops are seeing a huge crowd of people from nearby cities who come to buy alcohol. Local villagers said that social distancing rule is not followed and suddenly their village has a lot of crowd.

On Friday, some of the gram panchayats wrote to the tehsildar and the police complaining about the problem. They are worried about spread of Covid-19.

“We have received complaints from gram panchayats in Bhiwandi. No rules are followed although we have special police protection in these spots and have asked shops to maintain social distancing. We have written to the excise department too. After taking their opinion, we will take a call on keeping liquor shops open,” said Shashikant Gaikwad, tehsildar, Bhiwandi rural.

Villagers from areas such as Kalher, Dapoda and Shelar want the liquor shops in their areas to shut.

“Our village does not have any coronavirus case so we don’t want so many people coming in just to buy liquor,” said Ravindra Gundolkar, sarpanch, Shelar village.

The residents had initially tried to request the liquor shop owners to shut the shop but they did not. So, they complained to the local authorities.

“People from other places come in their private vehicles and buy cartons of liquor. They do not follow social distancing and crowd the areas,” said Sanjay Dudhe, 43, a resident of Kalher, Bhiwandi rural.