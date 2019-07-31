City school, state education dept officials booked for forging documents

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:28 IST

The police, on Wednesday, booked unidentified officials of the Haryana education department, the principal and the administrator of Gurugram-based Ajanta Public School on a complaint filed by a Delhi resident alleging that the accused persons forged documents and records to get affiliation for the school and permission to operate it.

In November last year, Delhi resident Rahul Arora had submitted a complaint to Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) against the managing committee of Ajanta Public School in Sector 31, Gurugram, along with unknown employees of the Department Of Education, Haryana, Head Office, Sector 5, Panchkula.

As per the complainant, he had applied to get the documents under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The documents reportedly showed that the accused were fraudulently obtaining grant from the Haryana education department’s head office in Panchkula for running the school.

“I have filed numerous complaints with the department but…they have not taken action. It is a case of deliberate deflection of official duty. Employees of the education department and the school management are complicit in the fraud,” Arora said.

The police said that as per the complaint, the accused persons forged documents and submitted them to the education department for obtaining permission and submitted the same set of documents to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department for obtaining grants/rebates of payment of taxes. The complainant has alleged that the documents have been fraudulently attested by the notary on back dates and the same documents have been submitted to education department, which gave permission to run the school.

According to the police, the accused had submitted documents showing that there is a registered society/trust in the name of Ajanta Education Centre (Regd), however, it was learnt that there is no such society or trust registered with the Registrar of Firms/Societies in Punjab and Haryana.

“It has been alleged that the accused persons have also forged the documents to create fabricated records for employment of teachers. After probing the matter, we have booked the school principal, Vaibhav Kapoor, and administrator Rakesh Kapoor along with unidentified officials of the Haryana education department. Further probe is underway to determine role and involvement of officials of the education department,” investigating officer, sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said.

Principal of Ajanta Public School Vaibhav Kapoor said, “Investigation is being done in Gurugram and the school has been found not guilty. The person filing the complaint (Rahul Arora) has been convicted by the CBI court in the past. He has many cases against him.”

A case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged, document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 23:28 IST