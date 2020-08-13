Class 10, 12 compartment exams likely in September

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:58 IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it might conduct the compartment exams for students, who had appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams earlier this year, in September. The board had to cancel some exams of both the classes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, following which the students were evaluated on the basis of the average of marks they got in appeared exams.

In a circular issued on Thursday, CBSE controller exam Sanyam Bhardwaj, said, “Compartment examinations are proposed to be conducted in September, 2020. The date will be announced soon.” All the CBSE-affiliated schools have been asked to submit the details of students placed in the compartment this year.

According to the circular, candidates of classes 10 and 12 who have appeared for the examinations in February and March as regular candidates and whose result has been declared as ‘compartment’, can approach their schools for the exam. Candidates of Class 12 who had applied for improvement of performance as regular candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from July 1, 2020 to July 15, 2020 and their result has been declared as ‘NC’ in the subject concerned will also have to contact their schools.

“Schools will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit cards later on. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, schools should contact the concerned regional office of the board,” the circular added.

CBSE had declared the result of Class 12 on July 13 and Class 10 on July 15. The board had to cancel 12 papers of Class 12 in India and abroad in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Class 10, exams of all major subjects were held before the lockdown was enforced to control the pandemic.