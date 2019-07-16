Clear Bandhwari landfill in six months, green tribunal tells Haryana

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to treat and remove about 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste accumulated over the last decade at the Bandhwari landfill within six months. The NGT has also constituted a team of government officials to oversee the matter. Additionally, the state government has been directed to deposit ₹20 crore in an escrow account (to be controlled by the Central Pollution Control Board), which may be forfeited in case of non-compliance with the tribunal’s instructions.

The seven-member committee formed to coordinate the matter will be chaired by the chief secretary, Haryana, and will include the state’s finance and urban local bodies (ULB) secretaries. The municipal commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad, the member-secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and a representative of the CPCB are also members.

The committee, in an order dated July 10, has been asked to seek advice from the municipal corporation of Indore, which is executing a successful campaign to treat its legacy waste. The corporation successfully recovered 80% of a 100-acre dumpsite in Indore’s Devgradiya area, where about 15 lakh tonnes of waste was biomined, segregated and recycled. The order notes, “The recyclables recovered from the biomining process was sent for recycling, recyclable polythene was sent to cement plants and also for road making. The soil recovered was used for refilling the ground on the same site where greenery is developed. The recovered construction and demolition waste were sent to a C&D processing facility to produce building materials. The leftover of the legacy waste was sent to the secured landfill.”

Haryana’s ULB secretary, who is the nodal officer, has been asked to submit an interim report of steps taken with regard to the Bandhwari plant within a month. The committee has also been instructed to ensure that work to remove legacy waste from the landfill commences not later than August 10.

Around a year ago, on July 10, 2018, the NGT had passed a similar order instructing that legacy waste be removed as per CPCB guidelines.

“However, no action has been taken by either the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) or the concessionaire, Ecogreen Energy, to ensure compliance. Instead, they have continued to dump almost 1,000 tonnes of unsanitary waste every day,” said Vivek Kamboj, the petitioner in the matter.

“This tribunal has repeatedly recorded findings of incapacity and incompetence of the authorities concerned in dealing with the matter for scientific disposal of waste, so as to ensure compliance of the statutory procedure under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and also, inability of the contractor hired in producing the results,” the NGT order stated.

S Narayanan, member secretary, HSCPB, who is part of the seven-member committee, said, “I have already sent copies of the order to the other members with my comments. The HSPCB is taking the matter seriously. We will meet soon to discuss further course of action. We are very hopeful of achieving what has been done in Indore in Gurugram.”

Gaurav Joshi, chief operating officer, Ecogreen Energy, said, “The MCG and state authorities have been instructed to initiate processing of legacy waste and it is their responsibility as per the order. Ecogreen’s responsibility is to process the waste, however, our waste-to-energy plant is on hold as it lacks an environmental clearance.”

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 19:13 IST