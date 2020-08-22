Clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine will be complete within year: Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:45 IST

Ghaziabad: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, in Ghaziabad on Saturday, said it is expected that clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine will be completed within the year. The minister was in the district to inaugurate the new hospital at the eighth battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“There are a lot of efforts being taken up across the world for the vaccine. Across the world, there are about 26 vaccine candidates who have entered phases of clinical trials. There are 139 others who are working at different levels in pre-clinical trials. In India, there are about half a dozen candidates who have entered advanced stages and three of these have reached first, second and third phases of clinical trials,” the minister said.

“On the basis of the evaluation of their progress, we are hopeful that the trials will be completed within this year and we will have results. Once an effective vaccine is available, we will get it manufactured in the country and make it available to the people,” he added.

He said that the country is doing better in every parameter of per million tests and even per million deaths with respect to Covid.

According to a statement by the ministry on Saturday, India’s daily tests scaled a new peak of 10,20,000 and the country also recorded the highest ever single day recoveries – 63,631 – in the last 24 hours.

The statement further added that with the high number of Covid-19 patients recovering, the recovery rate has reached 74.69% and has also led to declining case fatality rate which reached a new low of about 1.87%.

“Despite having a population of 135 crore, we have been able to protect our people in a better manner. We are making all efforts and plan to bring down the mortality rate to below 1%. The recovery rate, which once started at 9%, has now reached about 75%. We have created beds, infrastructure and issued guidelines on different aspects. All our departments are making coordinated efforts to fight coronavirus,” the minister added.

According to the state control room records, the case fatality rate for the state of UP stood at 1.57% with 2,867 deaths out of total 1,82,456 cases reported till August 22. The discharge rate stood at about 71.95%.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated a new state of the art hospital which is the first hospital for the eighth battalion of the NDRF at their new campus near Govindpuram. According to officials, the hospital will cater to about 1,200 personnel of the NDRF and also their families.

“The hospital has 20 beds along with OPD and IPD facilities and has potential to be expanded to 50 beds in future. The hospital also has an operation theatre, pathology laboratory, latest equipment besides oxygen supply available on all the beds. Presently we are operating this hospital at L1 category hospital,” said PK Srivastava, commandant of the eighth battalion.

The 75 acre campus of the NDRF’s eighth battalion is a new one and was inaugurated in March 2019 by the then Union home minister Rajnath Singh. The NDRF battalions are equipped and trained to respond to natural as well as man-made disasters besides the personnel being trained to respond during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies.

The NDRF including the personnel of the eighth battalion have served during different situations like the ones in Japan in March 2011 and also during the earthquake in Nepal in April 2015. In India, the battalion served during floods in Chennai in December 2015 and also in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2014. The personnel also played a crucial relief and rescue role during the flash floods in Kedarnath in June 2013 besides attending to radiation emergency at Mayapuri scrap market in Delhi in April 2010.

The NDRF was actively involved during the building collapse incidents at Akash Nagar in Ghaziabad and also at Shahberi in Greater Noida in July 2018.