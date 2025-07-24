Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed district collectors to stay on high alert as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Reddy, currently in Delhi, reviewed the situation with officials from the Chief Minister’s Office and enquired about flood-related developments and the safety of residents in low-lying areas, according to an official release. CM Revanth Reddy urges vigil as heavy rains lash Telangana

He instructed collectors to keep the public regularly updated with rainfall forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and to hold continuous reviews with all concerned departments. Emphasising coordinated efforts, the CM said every department must work together to ensure public safety and prevent inconvenience in rain-affected areas. In districts where "heavy rainfall" is predicted, Reddy asked the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to prevent any loss of life and property. Reddy also instructed officials to issue timely alerts in all areas, including Greater Hyderabad, where tanks and lakes are overflowing due to the downpour. Officials must be available in their respective districts to deal with any situation arising due to rains and floods to provide all kinds of support during rescue and relief operations, he said. Reddy suggested that the higher authorities be in touch with the collectors and review the situation constantly. The IMD on Thursday warned that "heavy rainfall" is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts till 8.30 am on July 25. It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts till 8.30 am on July 26. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in all districts till 8.30 am on July 27, the weather department said. Heavy rains continued to lash several districts on Thursday, following which the waterbodies were overflowing in some districts.

Five people, who were stuck in Munneru stream in Chintakani mandal in Khammam district after the water level increased in view of heavy rains were rescued by a 25-member NDRF team, officials said.

The five, who had taken their cattle on the banks of the stream got stranded after the water level rose and they were subsequently rescued by the NDRF personnel, they said.

Meanwhile, in view of rain forecast, the police advised people not to cross overflowing streams and rivulets in Khammam. The overflowing low level bridges were barricaded.

