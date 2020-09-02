CM’s objection to departmental inquiry inappropriate: Bir Devinder

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:59 IST

Former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh has termed the chief minister Amarinder Singh’s objection to the departmental inquiry, ordered by the Centre in the post-matric scholarship scheme scam, as misplaced and inappropriate.

He said that rather than putting the matter on the back burner, the CM should have asked minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to give a para-wise reply on the allegations leveled against him.

“The doctrine of federalism does not guarantee a freehand to the states to embezzle scholarship funds meant for SC students, with impunity,” he said.