Coastal road work in Mumbai: No nod to move corals for now

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST

The mangrove cell of the Maharashtra forest department has temporarily stalled clearances for translocation of corals for the coastal road project until the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarifies certain details.

On September 3, BMC had applied for wildlife clearance and submitted a proposal to move 18 coral colonies across Worli and Haji Ali for further reclamation of the project. Corals are protected marine species sporadically spread across rocky intertidal regions along the Mumbai coast. They garner the same protection as a tiger or elephant under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA), 1972, and permissions are needed from the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF-wildlife) before translocation of the species.

Through a letter issued by the Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit (MMCU) under the state mangrove cell on Thursday, officials have raised multiple queries that BMC needs to respond to.

“We have been told that BMC plans to reclaim the two coral patches by October 17-18. However, approval cannot be granted until we have more clarity on certain issues,” said DR Patil, divisional forest officer, MMCU. “Maps submitted with the proposal by the contractor are not attested by any official authority. Details regarding the project justification, copies of environment and coastal regulation zone clearances and legal status of the project before various courts have not been submitted so far. These documents need to be examined by the senior most officers of the forest department, and should not be taken casually.”

According to BMC’s proposal, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, had identified two species of corals from the Rhizangiidae family (Oulangia and one unidentified species) with 18 colonies documented across 0.251 sqm (almost 3-ft) in Worli region of the project site, and another species (Dendrophylliidae family) along with Rhizangiidae across 1.1-ft area at Haji Ali. The translocation is to be undertaken by NIO scientists, BMC said.

Patil added that so far all details had been submitted by BMC’s contractor and he was receiving repeated calls from BMC on the status of their proposal. “We have asked BMC to appoint an engineer who can help us with the verification of details on-field and on paper rather than the contractor. It would take us at least 10 days to complete formalities at MMCU level, and then the proposal would be vetted by the additional principal chief conservator of forest (Mangrove Cell), and finally the PCCF (Wildlife) in Nagpur. Based on the current status, clearance may not be met by the required time frame (October 17-18),” said Patil.

Niranjan Khanolkar, chief engineer (coastal road), BMC said, “We will fulfil all requirements and clarify queries as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, environmentalists opposing the project plan to challenge BMC’s proposal before the Supreme Court. “BMC should not have been allowed to start work on this project without obtaining requisite clearances,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust, adding that under the WLPA, Schedule I species can be destroyed only in case they pose a threat to human life. For example, a confirmed problem animal involved in conflict (tiger or leopard) with humans, requires prior approval from the PCCF (Wildlife) before capture. “There is no provision in the WLPA to permit the destruction of a Schedule I species for facilitating a project that should have been designed to avoid the destruction of corals,” said Goenka.

Meanwhile, BMC has said they are yet to allocate ₹2.9 crore budgetary plan for marine biodiversity conservation and monitoring (MBMP) for the coastal road project as directed by NIO, which in its September 2019 report found the presence of six coral species along the south Mumbai coast, presence of dolphins, 17 bird species, and rich benthic marine life. A senior BMC official said it was the responsibility of the contractors to allocate the required funds. BMC has reclaimed over 53 hectares of the sea along south Mumbai for the 9.9-km coastal road, which is to be an eight-lane highway connecting Princess Street Flyover to the southern tip of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.