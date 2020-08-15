e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Colleague among 3 held for killing Yamunanagar photographer for camera

Colleague among 3 held for killing Yamunanagar photographer for camera

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:00 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
The accused in the police custody.
The accused in the police custody.(HT PHOTO)
         

Three days after the mutilated body of a 19-year-old photographer was found in Yamunanagar, police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of three men, including a victim’s colleague. The motive behind the murder is said to be the victim’s camera, the police said.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the CIA-1 has arrested Vaibhav’s colleague Sonu Saini, a resident of Lohar Mohalla, along with his two accomplices Pankaj alias Amit and Nishu, both from Tejali Gate in Jagadhri.

Crime branch in-charge Rakesh Matoria said, “As per the initial probe, it has come to the fore that it was Sonu, who had called Vaibhav. When he reached the Manakpur industrial area, he was first strangled and then his neck was slit with a cutter.”

“The trio was produced in a court, which sent them in five-day remand. The camera and mobile of the victim are yet to be recovered,” the cop added.

top news
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In