Colleges in Mumbai charging ₹500 for soft copy of prospectus, alleges students’ body

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:50 IST

Days after admissions to first-year undergraduate university courses commenced, members of the Ambedkarite Students Association (ASA) have raised an objection to several colleges charging exorbitant rates from students for a soft copy of their prospectus.

Students have alleged that until last year, hard copies of the college prospectus –which highlights the courses available at the institute and the annual fees charged – were priced between ₹50-250. However this year, some colleges are allegedly charging ₹500 for a soft copy of the same prospectus.

“Reputed colleges receive thousands of student applications and charging ₹500 from each means they will earn lakhs without spending on printing of the prospectus. Students are being cheated in this process,” said a statement released by the ASA on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai and the state education minister, ASA has demanded immediate action against these colleges. “If no action is taken soon, we will hold a protest at the university campus,” added a member of ASA.