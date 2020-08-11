Commandant, DSP among 81 +ve cases in Himachal

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:30 IST

A commandant and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were among the 81 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Monday.

The total tally has risen to 3,452 of which 1,215 cases are active. As many as 31 people tested positive in Solan, 20 in Mandi, nine each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur, four in Kangra, three in Shimla, two cases each in Kullu and Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur.

One person died due to the contagion in Mandi and another on in Shimla, taking the death toll in the state to 15.

Commandant of 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Virender Singh Thakur was among the nine people who tested positive in Sirmaur. He was staying at a rest house in Paonta Sahib. His staff has been quarantined.

Besides, Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur Singh has also contracted the virus. The driver of the former Shillai MLA and vice-chairman of state civil supply corporation Baldev Tomar also tested positive. Forest minister Rakesh Pathania’s assistant is among the three people who tested positive in Kangra. Pathania has urged people who came in their contact in the last two days to undergo tests for Covid-19.

AMONG 31 CASES IN SOLAN, 16 FROM BBN

Out of the 31 people who tested positive in Solan district, 16 are from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt. Most of them are workers of industrial units or are their primary contacts. Five people tested positive in Arki, six in Parwanoo, two in Solan town, and one in the Kandaghat area.

Out of the 20 people who tested positive in Mandi district, eight are from Khunagi village of Thunag sub-division. They had all come in contact with a meat seller. Four members of a family tested positive in Mandi. They had returned from Chandigarh. Two cases were reported in Kotli village. Patients have a travel history from Uttar Pradesh and Leh. Two cases were reported in the Sandhol area.

STATE RECORDS TWO DEATHS

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded its two causalities due to Covid-19 as a 70-year-old man succumbed to the contagion in Mandi and another in Shimla’s IGMC.

The Mandi deceased was under-treatment at Zonal Hospital Mandi. The patient with co-morbidities was shifted to Nerchowk Medical College late on Sunday where he passed away on Monday morning, said Mandi chief medical officer Dr Devender Sharma.

The man who passed away in Shimla belonged from Nalagarh of Solan and was admitted in the isolation ward of IGMC.

To date, four deaths each have been reported in Mandi and Hamirpur district, three each in Kangra and Shimla, and one in Sirmaur.

1,215 ACTIVE CASES; 2,195 CURED

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 1,215 while 2,195 patients have been cured. To date, 1,66,342 people have been tested of which 3,452 came out positive.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 853 cases followed by Kangra with 533 cases. Sirmaur is third in the list with 423 cases. Hamirpur has 369 cases, Una 278, Mandi 270, Chamba 216, Shimla 207, Bilaspur 148, Kullu 101, Kinnaur 48, and Lahaul-Spiti four.