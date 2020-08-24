Commuters complain of delay, cancellations of trains on CR

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 00:09 IST

Essential services workers who avail local train services to commute to work have raised complaints about irregularities in local services such as delay, cancellations and no proper announcements at railway stations. Some commuters from Kalyan and Dombivli took to social media sites and demanded that Central Railway (CR) take remedial measures.

Manish Pathak, 37, a doctor who travel from Dombivli to Mumbai’s Kasturba Gandhi Hospital every day, said he was forced to wait at the station for hours as trains get cancelled at the last moment.

“Local trains are the only mode of transport available to me. Earlier there was delay in the services, but since the past one week there have been cancellation of trains, which forced me to wait at the stations for hours. It affects my work as well,” said Pathak, who tweeted about the issue and tagged CR’s official Twitter handle.

Pathak has asked CR to release local train schedule so that people can plan their travel accordingly.

“The schedule, which they have given, is not working properly. If there is a cancellation, people should be informed in advance so that they don’t waste time. There are no announcements, no indicators,” added Pathak.

Deepak Dubey, 29, who travels from Dombivli to Byculla for work said, “Railway stations and trains are mostly crowded due to irregularities in train services. While there is a schedule put up at the station, most of the times trains are delayed by hours. Since the past one week, we have also faced cancellation of trains.”

He added, “This issue needs to be resolved soon as it affects our work. The frequency of trains also needs to be increased so as to avoid overcrowding.”

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said, “Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, there might be delay in local train services. And on Sundays there might be delay and cancellations due to mega blocks, for which public notice is provided in advance.”