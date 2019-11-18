Commuters stuck in traffic gridlocks for long hours as students march

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi

Traffic jams were reported from many roads in south Delhi on Monday as the traffic police imposed restrictions to facilitate the march of protesting JNU students. Metro commuters in central Delhi were also inconvenienced with the DMRC closing entry and exit at four metro stations near Parliament so that agitating students couldn’t reach Lutyens’ Delhi.

While the Nelson Mandela Marg was out of bounds for motorists from morning until late afternoon, roads around the university and the route taken by the marching students were choked for long hours even as the spill over of traffic impacted many road stretches in south Delhi.

A similar situation was witnessed the previous Monday when a protest by JNU students had forced the traffic police to close a three-kilometre long stretch of the Nelson Mandela Marg and the Gangnath Marg from afternoon to evening.

“While the protest on the previous occasion was limited to two road stretches, the situation today turned worse due to the long march that began from JNU and passed by Munirka, Bhikaji Cama Place, AIIMS and INA before being stopped near Safdarjung Tomb,” said a senior traffic police officer.

The traffic police had warned the motorists early Monday morning that they would curb the movement of vehicles on roads such as the Nelson Mandela Marg, the Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg. By 10am, traffic movement on the Nelson Mandela Marg was stopped. “Vehicles were diverted to Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, Aurobindo Marg, Outer Ring Road and NH-48,” said the officer.

But as the students marched on, it triggered traffic snarls in several south Delhi neighbourhoods such as INA, Chankaypuri, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung, Africa Avenue, Lodhi Road and Tughlaq Road. “We tried to facilitate traffic movement by allowing vehicles on one or two lanes of the roads chosen by the marching students,” said the officer, adding that the snarls continued till late Monday evening even though the protesters dispersed by 6.30pm.

Shubh Arora, who was driving from IIT towards INA, said it took him over an hour to travel three kilometres. Priya Sharma, who was travelling in an auto-rickshaw, said she decided to hop off the vehicle after being stuck at one spot on Aurobindo Marg for over 30 minutes.

While Sharma walked for over two kilometres to reach Jor Bagh Metro station, many other commuters in central Delhi were hassled as four metro stations were out of bounds for two-four hours.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the Lok Kalyan Marg station from 4.30pm to 7.45pm, and Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan between 2.55pm and 5.20pm. “As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily,” DMRC tweeted to alert passengers.

