Complaint against man for defaming Sena leader on social media

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:05 IST

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a non-cognisable complaint against a man for posting objectionable and defaming content on social media about Maharashtra cabinet minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde.

The senior Shiv Sena leader is currently the urban development and public works minister in the state cabinet.

The party workers of Thane came across the comments targeting Shinde and informed the Lokmanya Nagar vibhag pramukh (area head) Ramchandra Gaurav. Gaurav submitted his complaint to the Vartak Nagar police station on Sunday.

Gurav said, “We do not know the person who posted such comments. It was our duty to file a police complaint.”

“We have filed a non-cognisable complaint. The accused appears to have used a fake profile to post the objectionable comments,” said SB Gaikwad, senior inspector at Vartak Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, Thane corporator Eknath Bhoir told media persons that the Shiv Sena will not tolerate such comments against the state leader.

“If someone behaves in such a way, the Shiv Sena will not shy away from getting down on roads. The mayor has asked us to show restraint, but if someone continues to commit such acts, then we will respond to them in the same way. The entire state knows how the Thane Shiv Sena gives a response,” Bhoir said.