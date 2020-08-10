e-paper
Complaint filed against builder after another plaster collapse in highrise

Complaint filed against builder after another plaster collapse in highrise

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:57 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida A resident of a highrise in sector 78 has filed a complaint against the society builder and management alleging negligence, after a portion of the ceiling plaster in his flat collapsed on Monday morning.

The resident, Ajay Pandey, a resident of Hydepark Society, has alleged that Monday’s was the tenth such incident to happen in the society in the last couple of months.

“Last year, plaster had fallen on my car destroying it. The builder had taken responsibility then. In the last two months, there have been several such cases in the society. We have pushed for action to be taken but nothing has been done in this regard so far. There are visible cracks in balconies and building structure. The quality of construction here is extremely poor,” said Pandey.

He said that on Monday his five-year-old son was sitting for his online classes when the incident occurred.

“He is scared at the moment. He was uninjured but the laptop he was using was destroyed. A similar incident occurred today morning itself in another block of the building. This is becoming a scary situation for residents with no action being taken despite several complaints,” he said.

The family has filed a complaint with the sector 49 police against the builder and society management but an FIR is yet to be registered.

“A probe in the matter is underway which will be conducted by the city magistrate. Due legal action will be taken if lapses are found,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, sector 49 police station.

The management has however, denied, negligence.

“A small portion of the upper POP layer fell down. Our supervisors immediately went to do the repair work but the family said they didn’t want our help. Police personnel visited the spot and we will cooperate with the probe,” said KK Upadhyay, general manager, society management.

