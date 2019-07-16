Complaints filed against unrecognised pvt schools

Gurugram The department of education on Monday carried out a drive against unrecognised private schools in the district and filed police complaints against more than a 100 schools in the city. Although an official of the department said that 36 FIRs and 137 complaints had been filed in Gurugram block (district), the list of schools against which action had been taken was not shared.

“Around 80 committees, comprising two members each, were formed and directed to inspect the schools on Monday around 8 in the morning. The committees sought recognition papers from the schools and those who could not show any proof of recognition were added to the list of schools against which complaints were filed for violation of Haryana School Education Rules, 2003 (HSER),” an official of the department said.

He added that the number of unrecognised private schools in the district has risen from the earlier number of 92, shared by the directorate of education in March.

Another official, who supervised the drive against the schools, said that while a few FIRs are yet to be registered. “FIRs were registered against 36 schools, while other complaints are still in process. Some police stations also refused to register FIRs. The government is serious about the issue of unrecognised schools and will take appropriate follow-up action,” the official said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said,“All the complaints will be examined to see what cognisable offence is disclosed and accordingly, necessary legal action will be taken.”

Shashank Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (HQ), said that the police had received complaints against schools in different jurisdictions and individual cases would be created and transferred to the stations. “The education department has filed multiple complaints. Paperwork is being checked and after examining, FIRs will be filed by the respective stations,” said Kumar.

In response to the drive and subsequent complaints against the school, a union of private schools has decided to protest. Yashpal Yadav, state president of the Haryana Shikshan Sansthan Sangathan — a union of private schools in the state — said that they would hold a roadshow on Thursday.

“We will protest against the arbitrary action taken by the department. We will hold a roadshow from Gaushala ground, Old Delhi Road, until the Mini Secretariat, and hand over a memorandum of our demands to the deputy commissioner,” said Yadav.

Yadav also alleged that the list of unrecognised schools in the district that had been made public in March in reference to Ranjan Lakhanpal vs State of Haryana had 92 names in Gurugram district, but more names had been added to it.

“Initially, there were 92 schools, but without any orders, they added more schools. The department is not telling us how many schools were inspected on Monday. They have a list but are not sharing it with us. Why are the scared of making the list public or sharing it with us if they have nothing to hide?” said Yadav.

He said that the union would file a complaint against the district education officer and a writ petition in the district court against the addition of school names.

Rejecting the allegations, district education officer Premlata Yadav said that more names had been added to the list of unrecognised schools since the department had found more schools flouting the rules. She said that the department would keep updating the list and take action against erring schools.

“The list has been created by the department and not me. The department found that many more unrecognised schools were operating, against the rules, and their names were added. We will keep adding more names to the list as and when we discover more unrecognised schools,” she said.

