e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cong asks HPPSC to cancel exams scheduled for August 6, 7

Cong asks HPPSC to cancel exams scheduled for August 6, 7

To appear in the exam, candidates may have to pass through areas which are highly affected by Covid-19, said party’s state unit Kuldeep Rathore

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The mains examination centres are in Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi.
The mains examination centres are in Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi. (Representational photo)
         

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Sunday demanded Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to cancel examinations scheduled for August 6 and 7 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by Rathore, he has insisted that the exams should be postponed until the pandemic gets under control.

Rathore said since Covid-19 is spreading in the state through the people coming to the state from outside, it will be appropriate to cancel these examinations, in which candidates from other states also appear.

Moreover, he said, these exams are going to take place in Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi, and candidates may have to pass through areas which are highly affected by Covid-19, which can further increase the risk of infection.

Till now, hotels, food and beverage services, and other means of transport have not started properly and candidates coming from far-flung areas may face problems due to this, he added.

top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In