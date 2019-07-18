Cong row: Didn’t receive any letter from Chacko, says Dikshit

New Delhi: Two days after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko said he has written to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit about giving powers to the three working presidents to “work independently” and accused Dikshit of not replying to any of his letters, she said she had not received any correspondence from Chacko.

“I haven’t received any letters, what should I reply to?” Dikshit said Thursday.

In his letter dated July 16, Chacko had written, “As you are not keeping well and are hospitalised, and I did not receive any reply to any of my letters, in the interest of the party I am authorising working presidents to hold meetings of the DCC (district Congress committee) presidents and block presidents of their respective areas and take appropriate decisions to activate the party and report to you (Dikshit) the decision taken.”

Chacko also reminded the three-time former Delhi chief minister of his previous letters dated June 29, July 1, and July 13.

“I only heard of these letters through the media. I have a certain way of working and I will continue that,” Dikshit said.

Responding to repeated reference to her “poor health”, Dikshit also said the mention was “below the belt”.

The friction between the two leaders began after Dikshit appointed a five-member committee to assess the reasons for the party’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Following the recommendations of this committee, Dikshit had last month ordered that the 280 block committees formed before her appointment as state unit chief, be dissolved.

The spat took a new turn with the appointment of 280 observers last week. Chacko had called this exercise “unnecessary” and put a stay on these fresh appointments.

“We will continue the appointments to strengthen the party before the assembly elections,” Dikshit said.

Chacko Thursday said not just letters, his concern about her taking decisions without keeping him in the loop has also been communicated to Dikshit verbally.

“She has been informed of certain concerns and we are working it out,” he said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:24 IST